UMaine’s Fanny Wadling out for season with concussion; plans to return next year

The University of Maine women’s basketball team now has lost two of its three returning starters off last year’s team for the season due to injury.

UMaine head coach Amy Vachon announced Friday that senior forward Fanny Wadling has joined senior guard Blanca Millan (knee surgery) on the shelf for the 2019-20 season due to a concussion.

Wadling, whose nine rebounds per game led America East a year ago, suffered her second concussion in as many seasons during an exhibition game against McGill University on Nov. 3.

Wadling, who did not appear in a regular-season game for the Black Bears this season, will be able to earn a medical redshirt and return for a fifth season next year. Millan, the America East Player and Defensive Player of the Year last season, also will qualify for a medical redshirt because she played in just six games.

Players must play in fewer than 30 percent of a team’s games during a season or not play any games during the second half of a season to qualify for medical redshirt status, according to NCAA guidelines.

UMaine has a 30-game schedule.

Wadling and Millan led UMaine to its second consecutive America East regular-season and tournament championships a year ago.

“After conversations with everyone involved in this situation, the decision has been made that it is in Fanny’s best interests to sit out the 2019-20 season,” Vachon said. “Fanny plans to return for the 2020-21 season to play her final year of eligibility and continue her education at UMaine.

“While we are sad she will not be with us on the court this season, we are looking forward to Fanny’s return next season,”

Wadling, a 6-foot-1 native of Nacka, Sweden, missed 10 games with a concussion early last season.

She started 30 games last season and averaged 6.7 points and three assists along with her nine rebounds per contest. She shot 45.3 percent from the field and her 2.7 assist-to-turnover ratio led America East.

The Black Bears did get some help inside from the debut of University of Delaware transfer Gaddy Lefft during the team’s 66-58 loss to Northeastern on Dec. 21. The 6-foot forward, who had been sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury, produced seven points and four rebounds in 13 minutes of playing time.