December 27, 2019
Semi-truck crash closes part of Maine Turnpike

Dreamstime | TNS
By CBS 13

Friday morning’s wintery mix is causing problems on the Maine Turnpike.

Just before 5:15 a.m., the Maine Turnpike Authority reported a jackknifed tractor trailer at mile 63 in Gray had closed all southbound lanes.

Traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at Exit 63 in Gray. Drivers can get back on at Exit 53 in Falmouth.

Speeds on the entire Turnpike have been reduced to 45 miles per hour due to freezing rain.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Friday morning until 10 a.m. due to a mix of precipitation that includes freezing rain and light snow.

 


