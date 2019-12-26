Weather
December 27, 2019
Weather Latest News | Maine Central No. 470 | Bangor Metro | Maine Pests | Today's Paper
Weather

A wintery mix of precipitation is expected in Maine on Friday

Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
Snow accumulates on branches in downtown Bangor on Dec. 18.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

Cities and towns throughout Maine can expect to receive a wintery mix of precipitation on Friday.

Up north can plan on receiving sleet, while Central Maine can expect freezing rain. Mostly rain is headed toward Down East, and southwest Maine can count on a mix of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service’s Caribou and Gray offices.

The weather service also predicts total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch, and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Residents can plan to experience these wintery conditions on Friday until 10 a.m. in the south and 4 p.m. elsewhere. Motorists should expect slippery road conditions and remember the conditions could affect the morning commute.

A storm system will bring the potential of wintry precipitation again on Sunday night into Monday. However, it is still possible that most precipitation could miss the southern part of the state, according to the weather service.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like