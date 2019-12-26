A wintery mix of precipitation is expected in Maine on Friday

Cities and towns throughout Maine can expect to receive a wintery mix of precipitation on Friday.

Up north can plan on receiving sleet, while Central Maine can expect freezing rain. Mostly rain is headed toward Down East, and southwest Maine can count on a mix of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service’s Caribou and Gray offices.

A light wintry mix will develop during the day tomorrow. A glaze to tenth of an inch of freezing rain is possible, which may lead to icy roads. #mewx pic.twitter.com/kepWYW3hS0 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 26, 2019

The weather service also predicts total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch, and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Residents can plan to experience these wintery conditions on Friday until 10 a.m. in the south and 4 p.m. elsewhere. Motorists should expect slippery road conditions and remember the conditions could affect the morning commute.

A storm system will bring the potential of wintry precipitation again on Sunday night into Monday. However, it is still possible that most precipitation could miss the southern part of the state, according to the weather service.