Pentagon aims to slash future orders of Bath-built destroyers, but Trump may resist the plan

The U.S. Department of Defense wants to reduce the number of newer, expensive destroyers that it commissions from Bath Iron Works in the future, but the plan is only in the early stages and seems to have run into instant resistance from the White House.

According to a report from Defense News, the federal department may reduce the amount of Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers by 40 percent in fiscal years 2021 to 2025. The ships are only built by General Dynamics and its main competitor, Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi.

The proposal from the Department of Defense was outlined in a December memo from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget and would cut five of the 12 destroyers out of the DOD’s future budget, or about $9.4 billion, according to Defense News. BIW had contracts to build five of the ships as of late last year cumulatively worth close to $5 billion.

The move would seem counterintuitive to the Pentagon’s long-standing plan to grow its fleet to 355 ships to 2035. President Donald Trump has made the cruisers an integral part of his promise to increase the nation’s defense, citing them in a Dec. 20 news release on the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020.

That bill included $5.1 billion for three additional Arleigh Burke-class destroyers that BIW could bid to construct in the future. The shipyard was working to hire an additional 1,000 employees in advance of those bids earlier this year, according to WCSH.

The ships have been part of a back-and-forth between the Navy and the White House, as the Navy has tried to get rid of them as its fleet has aged. Defense News cited a Trump administration official as saying the change was being driven by the defense secretary.

The cruisers are difficult to maintain, and had to go through a series of design changes and challenges, according to USNI News. They’re not cheap, either — a contract for a single ship awarded to BIW came in at $911 million in 2018.