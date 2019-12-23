Longtime Aroostook County basketball coach just earned his 400th win

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Presque Isle girls basketball coach Jeff Hudson just won his 400th basketball game as head coach. But he may be the last one thinking about it.

On Dec. 14, Presque Isle girls basketball team beat Waterville 52-46. It was a big game for the Presque Isle girls, who were able to defeat one of their division’s strongest teams. But for Hudson, now in his 26th season, it represented a far more significant milestone.

With 81 wins from his time coaching at Limestone High School from 1992 to 1997, and 319 from his time coaching in Presque Isle since 1999, Hudson has reached 400 wins, a milestone with which few in The County can compete.

But despite the watershed moment in his career, Hudson said the only thing he is thinking about every week is how his team will take on its next opponent. He said his number of career wins barely crossed his mind during the Waterville game. He talks about his coaching career with humbleness.

“It just means I’ve had great teams, great players,” Hudson said. “It’s a tribute more to the players than it is to anything I’ve done, to tell you the truth.”

Hudson shows a noticeable amount of passion on the court. During games, he is a very physical coach, swaying back and forth as he belts out basketball moves and the names of his players. He said his passion for the game influences his “demanding” coaching style.

“I’m a coach who wants to get the most out of my players,” Hudson said. “I want to make it a positive experience for the girls, and I know winning is a big part of that.”

Hudson, who has been a math teacher at Presque Isle High School for more than 35 years, got his start as a basketball player at the same school in which he now teaches and coaches. He performed some pre-varsity coaching before securing the head coach spot for the Limestone High School girls basketball team in its 1992-1993 basketball season.

As for coaches that have influenced him, Hudson said former coach Clyde “Butch” Shaw, who he played under at Presque Isle High, has always been someone he has deeply respected. He also said he admires the organization and attitude of many football coaches, especially Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban and New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick.

While Hudson did not want to pinpoint the best win of his career, he said the 64-game win streak that his teams had from 2011 to 2014 was something that was still “unbelievable” to him.

Despite his success, Hudson said he has gotten more nervous before games as his coaching career has gone on. While he enjoys the intensity of matchups, and especially the high of a win, it has driven him to prefer getting one-on-one time with his players in practices.

“The more you win, the more people expect you to win, the more you expect to win yourself,” Hudson said. “So, I think there’s a lot of pressure.”

As for retirement, Hudson said that while he hadn’t made any decision, the “end is in sight.” But until then, Hudson hopes to continue to make his hometown proud and put more wins on the board — from the Star City to Bangor.

“Presque Isle basketball has always been special to me,” Hudson said. “It was special to me as a player, and it’s special to me now.”

Hudson’s overall coaching record is 401-107, a winning percentage of .789. He has won three division championships in 2005-2006, 2011-2012, and 2012-2013, and has only had two seasons below .500 — in 2000-2001 and 2007-2008.