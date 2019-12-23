Trump will be alone on Maine primary ballot with 12 Democrats vying to face him in 2020

AUGUSTA, Maine — President Donald Trump will be alone on Maine’s Republican primary ballot in March, while all major Democrats vying for their party’s nomination to face him in 2020 qualified for the ballot by a Monday deadline.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, signed a bill earlier this year that changed Maine’s nominating process from a caucus to the state’s first presidential primary since 2000. Monday was the final day for candidates to file required signatures from party voters to appear on the March 3 ballot.

By Monday afternoon, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap’s office said Trump was the lone Republican to qualify for the ballot, while 12 Democrats qualified for the Maine ballot including the 10 highest-polling candidates in national polls aggregated by RealClearPolitics.

They were Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, author Marianne Williamson, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, hedge fund manager Tom Steyer and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

BDN writer Michael Shepherd contributed to this report.