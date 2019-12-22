Police chase ends in Canaan with both officer and suspect wounded

A police chase on Sunday afternoon between Waterville and Canaan left both an officer and a suspect wounded, and several police cruisers struck by gunfire.

A man who was suspected of wounding a Waterville police officer during the chase was shot by police in Canaan, following the chase, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The suspect was shot near the intersection of Routes 2 and 23.

The wounded police officer was taken to the MaineGeneral Medical Center campus in Waterville for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and he remained hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon. The suspect in the chase was also being treated for injuries, though McCausland said the suspect’s status is otherwise currently unknown.

Several police cruisers were struck by gunfire, and McCausland said the incident involved several police agencies including the state police.

As with all police involved shootings, the Maine Attorney General’s office will investigate.

The names of the wounded officer and the suspect were not available as of Sunday afternoon.