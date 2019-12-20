Injured Bucksport 2-sport star wrestles with his athletic future

As the Bucksport High School wrestlers hosted a multi-team meet at Ralph Jewett Gymnasium on Wednesday night, David Gross continued to wrestle with his immediate athletic future.

The Golden Bucks’ senior heavyweight, who last winter captured his second individual state title in the sport and was runner-up at the New England championships, is a likely candidate for knee surgery after playing through pain while leading Bucksport to the Class D North football crown this fall.

The suspected culprit is the medial patellofemeral ligament, which attaches the kneecap to the inner part of the knee and helps stabilize the area.

Gross has suffered a kneecap dislocation at least twice during his high school years. The first time was at the 2017 New England wrestling championships after he had become the first freshman to win the 285-pound weight division at Maine’s all-classes New England qualifying meet.

He suffered the same injury during preseason before the 2019 football season but played through it. Gross was named the LTC player of the year, offensive lineman of the year and defensive lineman of the year.

“It’s one of those things where I really think I need to get healthy,” he said. “I played through a lot of pain all football season with the knee injury happening in preseason. It’s not just a physical barrier, but it’s a mental barrier as well. It’s a lot to take.”

Gross hopes to play football in college, perhaps following in his father Dave’s footsteps at the University of New Hampshire.

But while football’s his favorite sport, wrestling and the success he’s achieved on the mat as well as the chance to compete with his teammates for a state championship this winter is a thought Gross cannot easily reject.

“I’m kind of nervous that I’ll do more damage, and I’ve already kind of proven myself in the wrestling world,” Gross said. “But I love the sport so much, and it would be nice to wrestle with my brother [Jaxon, a freshman] for one year. There’s a lot of outside factors to it that make it really difficult.”

Gross needs to compete in only one regular-season match to represent his team at the Class B North championships, and from there he could qualify for a return to the state meet.

But if he chooses that option and delays surgery until after the wrestling season, the anticipated four- to six-month recovery period might conflict with the start of preseason football practice in August.

“I’m not 100 percent sure,” he said. “I’m still trying to figure it all out.”

Gross was at his healthiest last winter when he became what is believed to be the first wrestler in Bucksport history to place among the top six at the New Englands.

He won three straight matches to reach the heavyweight championship final before being edged 5-4 by Matteuz Kudra. The two-time high school All-American from North Attleborough, Massachusetts, is wrestling at the University of Virginia.

Gross, the 2019 Maine Class B and all-classes champion at 285 pounds, finished his junior year with a 33-1 record, including a state-record four-second pin early in the season.

That marked a major comeback from his sophomore wrestling campaign, which ended after two matches due to a recurrence of knee problems. Gross ultimately was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a partially torn meniscus and a torn medial patellofemoral ligament. He underwent surgery Feb. 9, 2018.

Gross returned to football midway through the 2018 season and helped the Golden Bucks reach the Class D North final. He was named the league’s Toogie McKay Offensive Lineman of the Year as a junior and earned All-LTC first-team honors on both offense and defense.