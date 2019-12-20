2 DIF&W staffers earn agency honors

Gov. Janet Mills honored two Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife employees last week for their outstanding service to the state, its citizens and the department.

DIF&W online license supervisor Angela Vo received the governor’s employee of the year award, while wildlife management section supervisor Ryan Robicheau received the governor’s manager of the year award.

“Both Angela and Ryan are exemplary in their work and attitude, they lead by example, have earned the respect of many, and have been an asset to the department and our customers,” DIF&W commissioner Judy Camuso said. “These honors are well deserved.”

Vo, in addition to her regular duties, was praised for going above and beyond her job responsibilities in assisting with the department’s Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation program. R3 is a nationwide initiative with a focus on hunters and anglers. Angela helped with the implementation, planning and follow-up of two new hunting workshops and was an integral part of the R3 technical committee meeting.

Robicheau was lauded for his leadership skills as he oversees staff in 7 regional offices scattered across the state, each with its own unique wildlife management challenges. His work and style has earned the support and trust of his staff and others across the department through his dedication, integrity and professionalism. It also was noted that he constantly identifies development and growth opportunities for his staff.