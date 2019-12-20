The ducks united by a Blue Hill man’s singles ad for his lonely duck have hit it off

BLUE HILL, Maine — The ducks brought together by a Tinder-esque singles ad are hitting it off.

Yellow Duck has warmed up to the mallard she was introduced to Sunday, said her owner, Chris Morris, who posted a personals ad on a community bulletin board at the Blue Hill Co-op last week seeking a companion for his lonely duck.

“They seem to have bonded,” Chris Morris said Thursday. “He won’t leave her alone. At first she was a little wary of him, but now they follow each other around everywhere.”

Morris posted the ad because Yellow Duck appeared to be feeling blue after a bobcat snatched her two fellow ducks from the Morris’ yard on Dry Moon Lane about three weeks ago.

“Duck seeking duck,” Morris wrote in the ad. “Lonesome runner duck seeks companion. Partner recently deceased. Serious replies only.”

Ducks are among the animals that mate for life, and Yellow Duck was quacking all through the night and withdrawing from the crowd of chickens the Morris’ keep — a sign of a broken heart, Morris said.

The Morris’ named their new duck Mr. Graham, Morris’ wife Arlee said. The moniker is an homage to Aubrey Graham, the rapper known as Drake, which is also the term used to describe male ducks that are sexually mature.

Sadie Greene, a Dedham resident who co-owns the 30-acre Mountain Foot Farm in Dedham — what she calls “an uncertified organic farm” — gave Mr. Graham to the Morris’ on Sunday after being referred to the ad by a friend.

Now the ducks both quack at the chickens and cuddle together at night, but the Morris’ won’t know if they are truly mated until spring comes, Morris said.

“Our fingers are crossed.”