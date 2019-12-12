This Blue Hill man has a duck that needs a partner, so he wrote a singles ad for her

BLUE HILL, Maine — Yellow Duck has been feeling a little blue since a bobcat snatched her two fellow ducks from owner Chris Morris’ yard on Dry Moon Lane about two weeks ago.

The duckling doesn’t hang out with Morris’ chickens like she used to, and she quacks a great deal more, usually at night or early morning — a clue as to her fragile heart since the loss of Brown Duck and Gray Duck. One was her mate, Morris said.

So the 31-year-old special education teacher crafted a singles ad for her and hung it on the community bulletin board at the Blue Hill Co-op.

“Duck seeking duck,” Morris wrote. “Lonesome runner duck seeks companion. Partner recently deceased. Serious replies only.”

“We wanted to post about this to try to find a duck, and that just seemed like the best fit,” Morris said.

Sadie Greene knew exactly what Morris was looking for when she saw the bulletin board posting.

The 32-year-old Dedham resident, a guest attendant at Woodlawn Museum of Ellsworth, also co-owns what she calls “an uncertified organic farm,” the 30-acre Mountain Foot Farm in Dedham. She raises ducks, geese, turkeys, chickens, cows, pigs and sheep as livestock, Greene said.

“We have a slew of male ducks, so [Morris] will be able to take his pick,” Greene said. “Ducks are one of the few species that mate for life, so when they lose their partners, they tend to mourn, but they can replace their partners pretty quickly, so it will be interesting to see what happens.”

Morris said this situation is the first in which he has used the bulletin board at the co-op, which, like most every supermarket, department, hardware and convenience store in Maine, has a space for Help Wanted ads and to advertise businesses and services.

Greene said she regularly scans and uses area bulletin boards or spaces and appreciated the wit Morris displayed in his.

“With Blue Hill, there is a community of people who know each other or get to know each other through these bulletin boards,” Greene said. “I have seen some pretty strange [postings]. On a scale of one to 10, with ‘1’ being normal and ‘10’ being way wacky, this is maybe an ‘8.’”

The two have arranged a meeting of the two ducks on Sunday and hope it goes well.

“We will try to create a mood, maybe set them up on a date. It is possible they might attack each other. We don’t know,” Morris said. “I think we have to provide a private, romantic space for them, something they can share.

“Yellow Duck’s favorite food is a slug, so maybe we can set up a nice little plate for them.”

