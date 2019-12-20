Maine unemployment, low for years, is unchanged in November

AUGUSTA, Maine — The unemployment rate in Maine remained low in November, and has dipped by nearly a percentage point over the course of the year.

The Maine Department of Labor said the preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in November was unchanged from October and down from 3.5 percent a year ago. The state’s unemployment rate has been less than 4 percent for nearly four years.

Maine’s unemployment rate was less than the U.S. average of 3.5 percent, which was about the same as the nationwide rate was in October. The New England rate also held steady at 3.1 percent, with no state having an unemployment rate higher than 3.7 percent.

The number of unemployed people has decreased by 5,000 over the course of the year to 19,400, Maine labor officials said.