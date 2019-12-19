Jared Golden will vote against revised NAFTA trade pact

AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Rep. Jared Golden will vote against the revised North American trade pact, saying the proposed law does not have enough enforcement and protection provisions to make a difference in Maine.

His vote will pit Maine’s freshman congressman against both parties, as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement has support from both President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California. It’s also backed by powerful interest groups like the AFL-CIO union and the American Farm Bureau Federation, although a national machinist union that represents the biggest union at Bath Iron Works opposes it. It’s expected to pass the House Thursday afternoon.

The deal has been in the works all year, and Maine’s delegation was skeptical of the pact last week, before the details of the trade were released. In February, Golden called it a “new paint job on the old NAFTA,” an argument he repeated Thursday.

“The American people are going to be told by the president and by Washington that this is going to bring jobs back,” he said Thursday. “They’re going to be told this is going to stop jobs from being outsourced and my big fear is that 10 years down the road, people are going to look back … and say that wasn’t the case, we didn’t deliver.”

The deal has been hailed by Democrats as having stronger protections for workers and by Republicans for supporting manufacturing jobs and making U.S. companies more competitive abroad. NAFTA eliminated most tariffs and other trade barriers involving the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Maine politicians have long been critical of NAFTA, seeing it as a symbol of the decline of traditional manufacturing industries.

Supporters say the new deal would create stricter rules for cars made and sold in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It will require that 75 percent of automotive components be produced within the three-nation trading bloc for companies to be sold duty-free and that more than 40 percent of auto content be made by workers inside the trade bloc who earn at least $16 an hour.

It will also strengthen labor and environmental standards by requiring inspections of factories suspected of labor violation, give American farmers greater access to Canada’s dairy markets, address labeling requirements and set digital trade rules.

Though a vote is expected today, it’s unlikely the deal will get through the Senate before next year, as Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch Connell has said the Senate will not consider the deal until after the January impeachment trial.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, did not immediately respond to a message for comment.