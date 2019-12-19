Teen who killed his mother gets 33 years

A Maine teenager convicted of killing his mother after an argument about missing marijuana was sentenced to 33 years in prison Thursday.

Lukas Mironovas will serve the first 18 months of his sentence at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland until he turns 18.

Police say another teenager helped Mironovas strangle his mother, Kimberly Mironovas of Litchfield, before Lukas Mironovas stabbed her in the neck.

Court documents state the killing happened in April 2018 after Kimberly Mironovas confronted her son and two teenage friends about missing pot.

Another teen, 17-year-old William Smith, described by a judge as “the prime mover” in the plot already was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

The third teen involved was 13 at the time and pleaded guilty to conspiracy. He has been committed to Long Creek until age 21.