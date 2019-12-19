A Milo brewery is hosting ‘human foosball’ tournament this weekend

In Bangor on Friday night, rockers When Particles Collide play a show at Nocturnem Drafthaus, while Celtic fiddler Gus LaCasse performs at Paddy Murphy’s, and the entertaining duo Him & Her is at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, local choral group Divisi gives its holiday concert at the Bangor Arts Exchange, it’s Latin Night at COESPACE, songwriter Jordan Kaulback is at Paddy Murphy’s, and songwriter Chris Ross plays a solo show at Geaghan Bros. tap room in Brewer.

Seeing as it’s the last weekend before both Christmas and Hanukkah, there’s plenty of fun to be had in a variety of ways. This weekend brings the 36h annual performance of “The Nutcracker” from Robinson Ballet and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, with shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Collins Center for the Arts. Looking for a quieter way to enjoy the season? Fields Pond Audubon Center has planned a family-friendly winter solstice event set for 3 p.m. Saturday, inspired by the classic children’s book “The Night Tree,” in which participants will decorate their own night tree and enjoy hot cider.

Or, if you’re feeling a bit energetic, on Saturday you can head up to Bissell Brothers Three Rivers in Milo, where the acclaimed brewery will host its first-ever Human Foosball Tournament. Yes, you read that correctly: human foosball. Picture a giant foosball table, with actual humans as the little guys that you spin around. Yep, that’s human foosball. There’s still time to find five people for a team and to raise money for the Piscataquis Regional Food Center. The fun starts at 1 p.m. Saturday. Visit the event’s GiveLively page for more info.

In movie theaters this weekend, there’s a lil ol’ movie by the name of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hitting screens — the final installment of the latest trilogy sequence in the ongoing space opera saga. Also opening this weekend are “Cats,” the already divisive, big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s furry musical, and “Bombshell,” about the behind-the-scenes sexual harassment scandal at Fox News. On TV, Netflix rolls out “The Witcher,” a big fantasy series starring Henry Cavill as the titular monster hunter, and Amazon premieres the steampunk-themed action flick “The Aeronauts.”