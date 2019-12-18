2 quarterbacks, 2 running backs among UMaine football’s early signees

The University of Maine football team has signed two quarterbacks, two running backs and a pair of linemen among eight players during the National Letter of Intent early signing period.

The group includes running backs Tavion Banks and Elijah Banwell, quarterbacks Anthony Harris and Derek Robertson, linemen Tim Burgartz and John Constanza, along with defensive back Shakur Smalls and linebacker Tyshawn Stewart.

“The quality of these student-athletes is very high,” Black Bears head coach Nick Charlton said. “From multiple states and countries, from freshmen to upperclassmen, these young men will be positive members of the University of Maine community and tremendous student-athletes for our great football program.”

Tavion Banks, RB, 5-10, 200, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania/Bethlehem Catholic High School

All-State running back, first-team all-area defensive back, team captain. All-time Bethlehem Catholic career touchdown school record-holder

Guided Nazareth to 2019 District XI championship title, 2019 EPC title.

Achieved honor roll or high honor roll status each semester of his high school career.

“Tavion is a big time all-around running back that we are excited to add to our program,” Charlton said. “Tavion has the talent and drive to make a big impact for our program.”

Elijah Banwell, RB (5-11, 210), Piscataway, N.J./Rutgers/Piscataway High School

Appeared in 12 games at Rutgers, rushed 10 times for 81 yards in 2019 and added a two special-teams tackles. Finished his high school career with 5,728 rushing yards and 75 rushing TDs. Ran for 1,898 yards and 30 TDs as a senior at Piscataway, averaging 7.6 yards per carry. First-team all-state, All-Group 5, All-County and Greater Middlesex Conference Football Player of the Year. Three-star prospect and the 41st-overall recruit in New Jersey by 247Sports. Led Piscataway to the 2016 NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 5 state championship.

“Elijah has speed, power, and is an overall running back that will compete right away for the Black Bears,” Charlton said.

Tim Burgartz, OL, 6-6, 280, Dusseldorf, Germany/ The Kiski School

Ranked as the No. 53 overall player in Pennsylvania for Class of 2020

Honor roll, Dean’s List

“Tim is an excellent offensive lineman that has all the tools to play at a high level at UMaine. He has the size and ability to join an already strong offensive line and be a great player. Tim also joins a number of international student-athletes that are on our roster, all who make a serious impact.” – Coach Charlton

John Costanza, DL, 6-4, 240, Brick Township, N.J./Brick Township

All-Colonial and All-Shore selection, Team captain

Voted top defensive player at Brick Township and one of the top in his division

Led team to the playoffs in three-straight seasons, including a trip to the state finals in his junior year

“John is a tough, physical defensive lineman that will fit right in to our established culture up front. Playing at a high level in high school at Brick Township (NJ), John is ready to compete in the CAA and excited to be a part of our great program.” – Coach Charlton

Anthony Harris, QB, 6-3, 185, Nazareth, PA/Nazareth Area

First team All-EPC Quarterback, Player of the Year, First team All-Eastern PA, Team captain

Guided Nazareth to 2019 District XI championship title, 2019 EPC title

Achieved honor roll or high honor roll status each semester of his high school career

“Anthony had an outstanding career at Nazareth high school and will be a great dual-threat quarterback here. His ability to extend plays, make a variety of throws, and be a leader on offense, make him an elite prospect for UMaine. He has all the intangibles to succeed. – Coach Charlton

Derek Robertson, QB, 6-0, 175, Philadelphia, PA/West Catholic Prep

NYCHSFL Offensive Player of the Year, All-State, Team captain

West Chester County record holder for most passing yards in a season

“Derek was a record breaking quarterback at Iona Prep (NY) and starred at Bridgton Academy for his prep year. He is a very talented signal caller that will be joining the top ranked passing offense in the CAA this January. We can’t wait for Derek to make an impact on our program.” – Coach Charlton

Shakur Smalls, DB, 6-3, 185, Nazareth, PA/Nazareth Arena

First team All-Eastern PA, First team All-City

Guided Nazareth to 2019 District XI championship title, 2019 EPC title

Achieved honor roll or high honor roll status each semester of his high school career

“Shakur is a great student-athlete from Philadelphia that is tough and fits our culture here at UMaine. Shakur has the ability to be a great safety, he is rangy, can tackle, and will attack the ball in the air. He’ll be a great addition to our defensive backfield.” – Coach Charlton

Tyshawn Stewart, LB, 6-2, 230, Harrisburg, PA/Susquehanna Township

First team All-Conference, Team captain

Guided Susquehanna Township to the second round of the playoffs

Achieved honor roll or high honor roll status each semester of his high school career

“Tyshawn has all the tools to play linebacker in the CAA and be an elite player. He has the ability to tackle and cover and will compete with our linebackers and dive right in to the strong tradition of the ‘Black Hole’ defense.” – Coach Charlton

The Black Bears will complete their 2020 signing class during the next signing period on Feb. 5, 2020.