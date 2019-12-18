Janet Mills’ inaugural committee fined $2,000 by Maine ethics watchdog over monthslong debt

This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A political committee for Gov. Janet Mills was fined $2,000 by Maine ethics regulators on Wednesday after running 10 months over a deadline to pay tens of thousands of dollars in debt to the city of Augusta for her January inaugural activities.

The Democratic governor was the first to take the office under a campaign finance reform law approved by voters in 2015 establishing disclosure requirements for the transition teams that guide governors-elect to office, paying staff salaries and bills for the inauguration.

That law allows committees managing the transition and inauguration to raise money to cover costs only until the Jan. 31 after Election Day and barring them from taking money from lobbyists or their employers during the legislative session, which begins in early January.

The Mills committee, which held their inauguration and associated activities at the city-owned Augusta Civic Center, said the bill was $63,000 more than the $132,000 it expected, leading it to continue to raise money throughout the year before retiring the debt earlier this month.

Late donors were led by S. Donald Sussman, a Florida hedge fund manager, Democratic megadonor and the former husband of U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of the 1st District. He gave $43,000 of the $61,600 raised by Mills’ committee from mid-September to early December.

Commission staff have said that the deadlines under the new law are not practical, but a majority of the four-member panel seemed inclined to fine Mills’ committee at a September meeting. The maximum penalty is $10,000, though Executive Director Jonathan Wayne recommended a fine of no more than $500 in a December memo to commissioners.

Commissioners settled on $2,000 in a unanimous vote at a Wednesday meeting after Michael Carey, a lawyer for the Mills committee, suggested a fine of no more than $750.