73-year-old woman ‘likely’ victim in fatal Rumford fire, police say

A Rumford woman was “likely” the victim in a fatal Monday night fire in that town, but work is ongoing to positively identify her, police say.

A body was found Tuesday morning in the rubble of the first floor apartment of 73-year-old Jane Bubar, who remains unaccounted for, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The residents of the two other apartments on the second and third floors of the building escaped the fire without injury, McCausland said.

The fire broke out in the Spruce Street building about 11 p.m. Monday, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

He said that the Maine medical examiner’s office and Maine State Police DNA lab are still working to positively identify the victim.

McCausland said the fire started in Bubar’s apartment, but investigators have been unable to determine its cause due to the extensive damage to the building.