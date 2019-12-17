Hermon girls ride foul line to victory over Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine — The Hermon High School Hawks used their superior height to control the boards and shot 29-for-40 from the foul line on Tuesday night to upend Old Town 62-53 in a battle of Class B North unbeatens at the MacKenzie Gym.

Megan Tracy scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for 4-0 Hermon. Grace Page posted 14 points and eight rebounds and Paige Plissey chipped in with 13 points, 11 rebounds and five steals.

Hannah Richards tossed in a game-high 22 points and snared four rebounds for Old Town. Madelyn Emerson had eight points.

Hermon used a 17-3 spurt spanning the first and second periods to turn a 9-4 deficit into a 21-12 lead and the Hawks never looked back.

The Hawks eventually built the lead to 30-18 with 14 seconds left in the half before Gabriel Cody’s 3-pointer from the top of the key sliced the deficit to nine at the intermission.

The taller Hawks dominated the boards in the first half, outrebounding the Coyotes 23-10.

Plissey paced the Hawks over the first 16 minutes with eight points and eight rebounds along with a pair of steals and two assists. Tracy also had eight points and she grabbed six rebounds. Page contributed six points, three rebounds and three assists.

Richards paced Old Town with 10 points and two assists. Dambose contributed four points, four rebounds and two steals.