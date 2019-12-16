2 killed in head-on collision in Vassalboro

Two people were killed Sunday night in a head-on collision in Vassalboro.

Robert M. Trudeau, 55, of Winslow was driving a 2004 Jeep southbound on Route 201 near the Vassalboro Fire Department about 9:27 p.m. when he apparently crossed the centerline and struck head-on a 2020 Subaru driven by 61-year-old Brenda M. Clark of Skowhegan, according to Kennebec County Sheriff Kevin Mason.

Trudeau died at the scene, and Clark was taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, where she succumbed to her injuries, Mason said.

The sheriff said a LifeLight helicopter was requested, but wasn’t able to fly due to the weather.

Witnesses reported that Trudeau’s Jeep was seen operating “erratically” just before the collision, according to Mason, who added that, at this time, alcohol and weather do not appear to have contributed to this crash.

Both vehicles have been impounded as the investigation into the crash continues.