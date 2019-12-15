Augusta pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

An Augusta man who was struck by a vehicle Friday night has died.

Dana Banister, 52, was struck by a vehicle driven driven by 45-year-old Eugene Whipple of Augusta in the intersection of Western Avenue and Sewall Street about 7:16 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully of the Augusta Police Department.

Banister was taken to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries, Lully said Saturday.

Few other details about the crash have been released, which Lully said remains under investigation.