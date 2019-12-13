UMaine women’s basketball team rallies past Green Bay

The University of Maine women’s basketball team lost by 31 points to Green Bay a year ago. And with the depleted lineup entering Friday night’s rematch with the Phoenix, the Black Bears were decided underdogs against a team that has averaged 28.6 wins while making eight NCAA tournament appearances.

The Black Bears erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to stun the Phoenix 61-60 on Maeve Carroll’s jump shot from the corner off an Anne Simon pass as time expired.

Dor Saar, UMaine’s only healthy returning starter off last year’s team, finished with a game- and career-high 30 points and Simon had 17 for the Black Bears, who are now 4-8.

Karly Murphy’s 15 points, Lyndsey Robson’s 14 and Frankie Wurtz’s 12 led the 5-5 Phoenix, who finished the game with just six healthy players and had one foul out.

UMaine had five players out injured.

The Black Bears played one of their best periods of the season in the opening quarter, building a 21-10 lead behind Saar’s four 3-pointers and Simon’s six points. UMaine shot 58.3 percent from the floor (7-for-12) compared to Green Bay’s 31.3 percent (5-for-16).

UMaine also outrebounded the taller Phoenix 12-6.

But the Phoenix turned the tables on UMaine in the second quarter, rattling off the first nine points en route to an 18-3 advantage for the quarter which enabled the visitors to take a 28-24 lead into the intermission.

The Black Bears’ shooting woes resurfaced in the second period as UMaine went 1-for-7 from the floor while Green Bay was 6-for-14 (42.9 percent).

The Phoenix consistently fed 6-foot-4 Mackenzie Wolf and 6-foot-3 Madison Wolfe along with the 6-1 Murphy in the second period and they scored at will in the paint.

Madison Wolf had all six of her first-half points in the second period, Murphy had five to give her nine in the first half and Mackenzie Wolf contributed three to her first-half total of seven.

The Phoenix also had a 10-5 edge on the boards.

In addition to their shooting problems, UMaine also turned the ball over six times in the second period.

UMaine didn’t help itself with a dismal 4-for-11 showing from the free-throw line in the first half which matched its 3-point effort.