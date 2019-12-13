Lewiston-Auburn
December 13, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn

Man dies after car crashes into water in West Paris

Courtesy of Oxford County Sheriff's Office
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a man died after his car crashed into a stream in West Paris Friday morning.
WEST PARIS, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said a man died after his car crashed into a stream in West Paris Friday morning.

Deputies said a car went off the road and was submerged in a stream off Route 26.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene several minutes later and went into the water to rescue the man in the submerged vehicle, according to deputies. A man in his late 60’s was pulled from the water and later died at the scene.

His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Deputies do not think there were any other people involved in the crash.

Several emergency responders were treated at the scene for hypothermia due to entering the water.

 


