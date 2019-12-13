National Politics
December 13, 2019
National Politics Latest News | Drug Sweep | Bangor Metro | Carrillo Trial | Today's Paper
National Politics

House panel approves 2 Trump impeachment charges

Alex Brandon | AP
Alex Brandon | AP
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., gavels a recess of a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and announces the committee will reconvene on Friday for votes, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington.
The Associated Press

This story will be updated.

WASHINGTON — Impeachment charges against President Donald Trump went to the full House on Friday, following approval by the House Judiciary Committee.

The House is expected to take up the two articles of impeachment next week.

The abuse of power charge stems from Trump’s July phone call with the Ukraine president pressuring him to announce an investigation of Democrats as he was withholding US aid. The obstruction charge involves Trump’s blocking of House efforts to investigate his actions. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

The vote in the House panel was split along party lines, with 23 Democrats voting in favor and 17 Republicans opposed.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like