Maine’s new 10-year economic plan calls for raising wages and growing workforce

This story will be updated.



SEARSMONT, Maine — A new 10-year economic plan for Maine released on Wednesday by Gov. Janet Mills sets goals of raising wages by 10 percent and growing the skilled workforce by 75,000 people in a bid to stem or harness the economic effects of an aging population.

The 44-page plan is a largely consensus framework shaped over most of 2019 by a wide-ranging group of state, business and nonprofit interests. While the goals will be widely shared, similar efforts have bogged down in the past and the policy recommendations in the plan will prompt debate over cost and effect in Augusta.

[Read the full plan here]

Mills was set to unveil the plan at a news conference at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont on Wednesday. It charts three main goals over the next decade: raising inflation-adjusted annual wages by 10 percent, growing Maine’s “talent pool” by 75,000 people and increasing the value of products sold per worker by 10 percent.

It identifies several strategies for meeting those goals, including enhancing the skills of Maine’s existing workforce, attracting workers from other places and helping seniors and people with disabilities to work in greater numbers, promoting research and development, expanding broadband and improving the state’s childcare, transportation and housing systems.

The plan makes several long- and short-term policy recommendations toward those goals. Among the most ambitious are a universal pre-kindergarten program, a new loan guarantee program for companies that finance broadband expansion projects and creating a “career exploration program” that will follow kids from kindergarten through high school.

What do think about the plan? Do you have questions about it? Let us know in the comments.