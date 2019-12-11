Man killed in New Zealand volcanic explosion was longtime Maine camp counselor

FALMOUTH, Maine — Longtime Maine summer camp counselor Hayden Marshall-Inman is one of six confirmed victims in a volcanic explosion in New Zealand.

Julia Gustafson has spent the past day looking at pictures of her good friend Marshall-Inman.

“Hayden was like this big, goofy, 6-foot-3 gentle giant,” Gustafson said.

The two met more than a decade ago as camp counselors for the YMCA Camp of Maine in Winthrop.

“He was really passionate about kids, he loved children,” Gustafson said.

Marshall-Inman worked at the camp for years, which makes his death hard to handle for many.

“I just could not believe it,” Gustafson said. “He’s just too good, you know? It’s like, how does a guy like that die? So young.”

Marshall-Inman died on Monday in his native country of New Zealand when a volcanic steam explosion caught tourists and guides by surprise.

The explosion has killed six people, with at least eight others missing and presumed dead.

Marshall-Inman worked as a tour guide, taking people to the remote island, including Gustafson.

“I’ve actually been to the island,” Gustafson said. “He took me there on a boat. I went there with him.”

The head of the summer camp in Maine says Marshall-Inman was known for helping campers, and believes he died doing the same thing.

“Hayden always put other people first,” YMCA Camp of Maine CEO and Director Jeff Gleason said. “When he was on the island, it’s my understanding he was helping other people to safety.”

Other friends of Marshall-Inman say they will remember him most for his kind attitude and funny personality.

For Gustafson, it’s much more personal.

“He would just be like, ‘Come here girl,’ and give me a big hug,” Gustafson said. “The world lost a hero yesterday.”