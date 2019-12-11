Four people hurt in charter bus crash on I-95

BURNHAM, Maine — Maine State Police report four people were hurt after a charter bus overturned on I-95 late Tuesday night.

It happened in Burnham, north of Waterville. Troopers said the driver of an Arrow Stage Line bus fell asleep, and the bus drifted off the right side of the road. It rolled over on its passenger side and came to rest in an embankment.

Troopers said the four people who were hurt, three women and one man in their 20s and 30s, had minor injuries. They were taken to hospitals in Pittsfield and Waterville.

The 34 other passengers were taken to a motel in Waterville for the night.

State police said the bus was coming from Schenectady, New York. It was on its way to Orono for a Christmas concert happening Wednesday night.

Police say the driver, a 65-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska, was cited for failing to maintain control of the bus.