Offensive challenges continue for UMaine in 3-1 men’s hockey loss at Yale

Luke Stevens scored the eventual game-winning goal 5:23 into the second period on Tuesday night, lifting Yale University to a 3-1 men’s hockey victory over the University of Maine in New Haven, Connecticut.

Hayden Rowan and Kevin O’Neill assisted on the goal for the Bulldogs, who improved to 5-7.

Corbin Kaczperski made 31 saves for Yale, which also scored single goals in the first and third periods.

UMaine (8-8-3) was limited to one goal for the fourth consecutive game. Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup had the goal, with Adam Dawe and Ben Poisson providing the assists.

Jeremy Swayman racked up 35 saves for the Black Bears, who lost for the fifth time in their last seven games (1-5-1).

UMaine went 0-for-4 on the power play and came up empty despite having a man advantage for four minutes of a 6 1/2-minute span in the second period.

Yale notched one power-play goal in eight chances, converting amidst a late in the third period to make it a two-goal game.

The Black Bears seized the upper hand early. Schmidt-Svejstrup scored only 43 seconds into the contest.

Yale equalized at 10:32 of the opening period when Tyler Welsh scored off a feed from Pearson.

Stevens’ goal provided the Bulldogs with a one-goal cushion going into the third period, when UMaine wound up in the penalty box frequently. Smith-Svejstrup incurred back-to-back penalties for holding and cross-checking midway through the period.

Defenseman J.D. Greenway was whistled for three, including minors for slashing and goaltender interference along with a 10-minute misconduct.

The hosts posted the insurance goal when Curtis Hall converted with an assist from Jack St. Ivany with 3:35 remaining.

The Black Bears now have a hiatus until their Dec. 29 contest in Orono against American International College.