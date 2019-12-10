Former UMaine star fired as coach of NHL’s Stars for ‘unprofessional conduct’

Former University of Maine star Jim Montgomery has been fired as the head coach of the National Hockey League’s Dallas Stars, the Dallas Morning News reported on Tuesday.

Stars General Manager Jim Nill released a statement addressing the decision, which was based on unprofessional conduct.

“The Dallas Stars expect all of our employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing our organization,” Nill said. “This decision was made due to unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.”

Assistant coach Rick Bowness has been appointed to serve as the interim head coach at Dallas.

Montgomery, 50, who was a key player on the Black Bears’ 1993 national championship team under coach Shawn Walsh, was in his second season with the Stars.

Dallas had compiled a 43-32-7 record under Montgomery, who was hired as the Stars’ head coach in May 2018.

Before going to Dallas, Montgomery directed the University of Denver hockey program. He led the Pioneers to the 2017 national title and finished with a 125-57-26 record.