Mount Desert Island to join 8-player football ranks next season

This story will be updated.

The Mount Desert Island football team will shift from the 11-player version of the sport to the state’s eight-player division next fall, according to Bunky Dow, the athletic administrator at the Bar Harbor school.

The local school committee gave unanimous approval to Dow’s recommendation to make the move at its meeting Monday night.

The shift to eight-player football, which made its debut in Maine this fall with 10 participating schools, also was supported unanimously by the school’s football coaching staff at their postseason meeting with Dow.

The Trojans struggled with participation at the high school level during the 2019 season, and are poised to face the same challenge during the next few years.

According to Dow, this year’s local seventh- and eighth-grade grouping had just 10 players, while the fifth- and sixth-grade ranks did not field a team. The third- and fourth-grade team also had 10 players this fall.

“Seeing a declining enrollment at the youth level is the major factor in the decision to go to eight-man football,” Dow said. “We are hoping that the interest and numbers will come back so we feel comfortable to field an 11-man team but for the immediate future, this is the best option for MDI High School to continue and field a football team.”

MDI, which has fielded a high school football team since 1968, finished 1-7 last fall in the Big 11 Conference, or Class C North.

MDI would be the second North region team to join the eight-player ranks. Neighboring Ellsworth was an inaugural member of the new class this season and finished 3-5 to qualify for the large-school division playoffs.

Several other North region schools and additional South schools are expected to consider making similar moves to the eight-player ranks.

Dirigo of Dixfield, which suspended its 2019 schedule after one game this fall, expressed interest in joining the eight-player ranks when it announced its decision to end its season.

Officials at Spruce Mountain High School of Jay held a recent meeting in which they stated that the school will explore playing eight-player football next season or join in a cooperative agreement to continue playing 11-player football in conjunction with a neighboring school.

The football committee of the Maine Principals’ Association is scheduled to meet next on Jan. 13, 2020, and MPA Executive Director for Interscholastic Activities Mike Burnham said Tuesday that schools have been asked to notify that organization of any intent to shift to the eight-player ranks by Dec. 20.