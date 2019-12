A 59-year-old woman was killed in a Sunday night crash in Lewiston.

CBS affiliate WGME reports that the woman, who has not been identified, crashed into a rock and tree near Webster Street and Old Lisbon Road about 7:05 p.m.

First responders removed the woman from the wreck and performed “life-saving measures,” but she died at the scene, WGME reports.

The crash remains under investigation.