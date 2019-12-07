Harvard women cruise to easy win over UMaine

The University of Maine’s depleted women’s basketball lineup was simply no match for Harvard University’s Crimson on Saturday afternoon.

Harvard jumped out to a 16-4 lead and used a 12-0 spurt later in the first half to build a 33-14 lead en route to an easy 69-40 victory at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Harvard improved to 7-3, while UMaine fell to 3-7.

Even though Harvard is without its top four scorers off last year’s team, 6-foot-3 forward Jeannie Boehm had a field day in the paint against the much smaller Black Bears.

So did the rest of her teammates.

Freshman guard Lola Mullaney, Boehm and senior guard Mackenzie Barta combined for 43 points on 18-for-30 shooting from the floor. Mullaney finished with 15 points on a 6-for-10 showing. Boehm had 14 points (7-for-9) and Barta also had 14 (5-11).

Maggie McCarthy contributed 11 points.

Harvard shot 46.2 percent from the floor and outrebounded UMaine 49-24.

The only way the Black Bears were going to keep the game close was if they shot well, and they shot miserably, which made Harvard’s job that much easier.

UMaine shot a dismal 25.5 percent from the floor.

UMaine was led by Anne Simon’s 13 points and Maddy McVicar’s 11.

Harvard was much better than the Black Bears in every facet of the game. They scored at will underneath the basket and always had an answer when the Black Bears would make a little run.

UMaine lost America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Blanca Millan for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee, and America East rebound leader Fanny Wadling has not played yet this season due to her second concussion in two years. There is no timetable for Wadling’s return.

Six-foot University of Delaware transfer Gaddy Lefft has not yet to don a Black Bear uniform due to an injury.

The Black Bears had no answer for the 6-foot-3 Boehm, who scored 10 of her points in the first half on 5-for-7 shooting from the floor.

Harvard outscored UMaine in the paint 18-8.

Meanwhile, the three most experienced Black Bears, Saar, McVicar and Carroll, shot a woeful 2-for-15 over the opening 20 minutes. Saar was 1-for-8 and 0-4 behind the 3-point arc, McVicar was 1-for-4 and Carroll missed all three of her shots.

Harvard scored 14 straight points in the first period to establish a healthy foothold in the contest at 16-4.

Boehm had three baskets underneath, McCarthy and Stritzel each nailed a three, and Mullaney had a runner from the baseline.

UMaine strung together a 10-3 run to climb within 19-14, but that was as close as it was going to get as Harvard outscored the Black Bears 16-5 over the remainder of the half to take a 35-19 lead into the intermission.

McCarthy had seen first-half points, Stritzel had six and Barta scored five for the Crimson, which shot 52 percent from the floor compared with UMaine’s 25 percent and outrebounded UMain4e 23-12.

Simon’s 11 points paced UMaine. Nobody else had more than three.