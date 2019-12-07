What questions do you have about how the BDN newsroom works?

BDN journalists cover a wide range of topics and areas in the state, and we have ways of doing our jobs that are second nature to us, but may not be obvious to readers.

We’d like to change that.

What questions do you have about how the newsroom works, or even the words we use?

When you read a story about a car crash, an alleged crime or a court case, do you wonder how we reported the story? Did we use jargon that we could have better explained?

When you read a story about policy, other news from Augusta or business changes, do we give you the information you need to understand how you’ll be affected? Do you have questions about how we characterized a particular source or issue?

When you read an investigative piece, do you have questions about how we reported the story or about what happens next?

When you read a story about developments in your town or area, do you see the community you know represented? Do you wonder why we chose to write about this and not about that?

These are just some prompts to get you started. We are interested in any questions you have about how reporters go about their jobs and how the newsroom works.

Send us your questions — and examples of specific stories — and we will do our best to answer them.

You can fill out this form, or email your questions to us at jeaston@bangordailynews.com.