Inmate serving 75-year murder sentence dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine — An inmate serving a 75-year sentence for murder died Thursday night at the Maine State Prison.

Robert Rossignol, 51, previously of Stockholm, died around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the facility, according to a press release from Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty.

Liberty said Rossignol’s death was attended by staff of the prison.

In accordance with department policy, the attorney general’s office and the medical examiner’s office were both notified of the death.

At the age of 19, Rossignol was convicted of murder in 1989 for stabbing a 90-year-old woman to death and then sexually assulting her. The murder occured in the Aroostook County town of Stockholm.

Rossignol was sentenced to 75 years in prison. His earliest possible release was February 2036.

On Tuesday, another Maine State Prison inmate, Stephen Burton, 65, died just a month before he was scheduled to be released.