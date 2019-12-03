Midcoast
December 03, 2019
Midcoast

Maine State Prison inmate dies 1 month before scheduled release

Courtesy of Maine Department of Corrections
Stephen Burton
By Lauren Abbate, BDN Staff

WARREN, Maine — An inmate who was scheduled for release next month died Tuesday morning at the Maine State Prison.

Stephen Burton, 65, formerly of Portland died around 6:30 a.m. Prison staff was present at the time of his death, according to a press release from the Maine Department of Corrections.

In accordance with department policy, the Maine Attorney General’s Office and the state’s medical examiner were notified of the death.

Burton was serving a seven-year-and-seven-month sentence for unlawful sexual contact. He was scheduled for release Jan. 27, 2020.

 


Comments

