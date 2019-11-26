Bangor
November 26, 2019
Bangor Latest News | Acadian Folk Music | Bangor Metro | Styrofoam Ban | Today's Paper
Bangor

American Folk Festival closes after 18 years on Bangor waterfront

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Stilt walker Greg Frangoulis, Shoestring Theater, leads members the of the John Bapst band, choir, football team, cheer team and soccer team along Front Street in the parade to kick off the 2019 American Folk Festival on the Bangor Waterfront on Aug. 23, 2019. Portland’s Shoestring Theatre and Bangor’s John Bapst Memorial High School music program and athletics teamed up to provide an exciting parade to open this year’s American Folk Festival.
By Emily Burnham, BDN Staff

This story will be updated.

The American Folk Festival said Tuesday that the 2019 edition of the 18-year-old festival was its last, and that the organization would dissolve at the end of the year.

In a press release sent out on Tuesday, board chair Nicole Gogan that there will be no festival for 2020.

“Our board made the incredibly difficult decision to discontinue this festival,” Gogan said. “The decision to close was not made hastily, and was difficult for every person involved. This is a financial decision. The Board of Directors saw no clear path forward that could responsibly be taken. This is a tough, but responsible decision.”

The festival has in recent years experienced a dramatic reduction in both funds raised and physical size. In 2009, the festival brought in more than $1 million in revenue, according to its IRS tax filing for that year. By 2017, the most recent year for which tax data are available, total revenue had dropped more than 40 percent, to about $625,000.

Last year’s festival featured just 14 artists performing on three stages — down from 24 artists performing on six stages a decade ago, in 2009.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like