Bangor’s food truck season kicks off with more diverse offerings than ever

Though Bangor’s dining scene has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, the region’s food trucks may actually be the most diverse, dynamic and fun part of eating out in Bangor. With an array of fare represented — from Maine seafood to Mexican and Caribbean cuisines — there’s almost certainly something for everyone available at these nine trucks.

Picture it: in just a few weeks, the air will be warm, the trees will be green, and somewhere, a picnic table will be calling your name, waiting for you to sit on it and enjoy an al fresco casual treat.

Food truck season is shifting into gear. Here are the trucks that plan to be in the Bangor area all spring, summer and fall. More trucks will likely be added to the list as the season progresses. Happy eating!

Pompeii Pizza

One of the region’s original food trucks will open for its ninth season on Monday, May 6, on the Bangor waterfront. Pompeii Pizza, under new ownership this year as the original owners Steve and Dawn Carey sold it to their nephew Will Carney, will be at its usual Waterfront spot all summer and early fall, offering wood-fired pizza for lunch and dinner, Tuesdays-Saturdays. New this year will be online ordering, available at pompeiipizza.biz. Want a head start on the pizza goodness? Pompeii, alongside Momma Baldacci’s Italian Street Food and Wild Cow Creamery, will be at the Bangor West Little League Opening Day festivities, from 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Wild Cow Creamery

This mobile ice cream stand will offer ice cream cones, sundaes, shakes and sandwiches from noon to 8 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays on the Bangor waterfront. Wild Cow’s summer season, featuring a rotating selection of 77 unique flavors, has a planned May 14 opening date in Bangor. Wild Cow also has an ice cream stand in Belfast, located at 31B Front St., which is already open for the season, and it sells pints in local stores, including Tiller & Rye in Brewer and Hannaford in Hampden. If you haven’t tried their Lemon Heaven ice cream on a ginger cookie, make this the summer that you get one.

MELT

Gooey grilled cheeses and decadent fried treats are back for another year on the Bangor waterfront. MELT will open for the season in Bangor on Friday with regular summertime hours set for 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays. MELT visits other events and festivals statewide all summer long, and therefore may not be on the waterfront on certain days; check the truck’s Facebook page for a regularly updated schedule.

Casa Mexicana

It’s summer number four on the Bangor waterfront for this taco truck, which offers a wide array of tacos and burritos served on delicious homemade tortillas. Get your fix for some of the most authentic Mexican food in eastern Maine starting on Tuesday, May 7, with fillings that include chicken mole, chorizo con papas, pork salsa roja, spicy fried fish or shrimp, and lots of others. Casa Mexicana will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays, only for lunch (11 a.m.-2 p.m) for the month of May, and then lunch and dinner (11 a.m.-6 p.m.) starting in June.

JJ’s Jerk Shack

The delicious, authentic Jamaican dishes served up at JJ’s Jerk Shack can be found by Bangor-area diners by paying close attention to the truck’s Facebook page. JJ’s Jerk Shack — owned by Jamaican-American chef Jermaine Walker and his wife, Whitney — will visit an array of locations in the Bangor area most weekends this spring and summer. One semi-regular spot will be in the parking lot of Penobscot Federal Credit Union at 466 Main St. in Bangor, however, where JJ’s started its 2019 season this past weekend.

Momma Baldacci’s Italian Street Food

Momma Baldacci’s Italian Street Food, inspired by the original Bangor restaurant, is one of the most anticipated food truck debuts for the Bangor area for 2019, offering up chicken parm, stromboli, cannoli and other Italian-American treats. The truck’s home base is in Westbrook, but owner Paul Baldacci Jr. plans to regularly visit Bangor. Upcoming visits include the aforementioned Bangor West Little League Opening Day event on Saturday; 4:30-8 p.m. on Saturday at Orono Brewing Co. in Orono; 3 p.m. at the Relay for Life of Penobscot event on May 18 at Cameron Stadium in Bangor; and June 25 and 26, before both Phish concerts at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor. More Bangor area dates will be announced later in the spring.

YumBus

Billie Barker’s YumBus, the bright green retrofitted bus that serves farm-fresh, made-to-order crepes and tacos at locations all over eastern Maine, just kicked off its summer season. This year, it will be at the Belfast Farmers’ Market on Friday mornings (crepes), at Lake St. George Brewing in Liberty on Friday nights (tacos), at the Orono Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings (crepes) and at the Bangor Farmers’ Market on Sundays (crepes, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.).

The Lobstah Buoy

This local favorite food truck got a jump on the rest of the mobile eats crowd in Bangor this year — it’s been open since mid-April, and is already operating at its regular hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday. The Lobstah Buoy is in the same spot as last year: the parking lot of 268 Odlin Rd., serving up Maine fried clams, fish and chips, red hot dogs and burgers, homemade fries and onion rings, and, of course, lobster rolls and lobster stew.

Dip-Em Donuts

It’s pretty difficult to resist a bag of hot, crispy mini doughnuts, so if you’re at a Bangor-area event this summer, stay on the safe side and bring some cash for a treat from Dip-Em Donuts, which will be parked at an array of festivals in eastern Maine all summer and fall. Dip-Em will kick off its summer season with the annual Beats & Eats Food Truck Festival, set for Saturday, May 18, on the Bangor waterfront, which also features Pompeii Pizza, Wild Cow Creamery, Jonesboro-based Swamp Yankee BBQ and Greenville-based Wicked Maine Pops. Hot dogs, loaded nachos, smoothies and root beer floats round out the menu. For a full schedule, like Dip-Em Donuts on Facebook.

Which trucks are not coming back to Bangor this summer?

Grillin’ Brazilian: This colorfully painted food truck serving up Brazilian goodies relocated to Portland over the winter, though it will likely make a handful of visits to one-off Bangor-area events over the summer. Grillin’ Brazilian will be regularly found at breweries all over Portland, and will be parked up at Bissell Brothers Brewing in Milo on several weekends.

Silverton Sporting Camp BBQ Bar: Denise Murchison’s barbecue truck, featuring her homemade sauces, will not be in Bangor this year — it’ll instead spend the summer at the Maker’s Society, a new gallery, artisan market and lunch spot located on Route 3 in South Montville in Waldo County. Silverton will also be at the American Folk Festival in Bangor in August.