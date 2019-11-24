UMaine women overcome poor shooting to edge Navy in game at Portland

Despite shooting just 30.4 percent, including a dismal 14.7 percent from the 3-point arc, the University of Maine women’s basketball team held off Navy 46-41 at the Portland Expo on Sunday afternoon as part of the Military Appreciation Series.

The Black Bears (2-3) received a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds from senior guard Blanca Millan and snapped their three-game losing streak.

Junior forward Maeve Carroll registered her first career double-double with 10 points and a career-best 14 rebounds.

Junior point guard Dor Saar (6 assists, 2 steals) contributed eight points, including a crucial jump shot with 44 seconds left that extended UMaine’s lead to 46-41. She also made a steal with 23 seconds left to sew up the victory.

Senior guard Maddy McVicar of Calais contributed six rebounds, five coming off the offensive glass, and two steals.

The only other Black Bear to score was freshman guard Anna Kahelin, who had three points and corralled five rebounds.

“We are really struggling offensively right now,” UMaine head coach Amy Vachon said. “But if we can keep playing defense consistently well, that will keep us in a lot of ballgames. We just have to figure out this offensive thing.”

Morgan Taylor’s 14 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and two assists paced Navy (2-3). Laurel Jaunich produced eight points and three rebounds, Sophie Gatzounas added seven points and three rebounds and Kolbi Green finished with six points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds.

The Midshipmen didn’t fare much better in the shooting department, hitting just 31 percent, including 22.2 percent from the 3-point arc.

Despite being without 2018-2019 America East rebounding leader Fanny Wadling (concussion), who has yet to play this season, the Black Bears outrebounded the Midshipmen 45-38.

Vachon praised Carroll and said Saar’s late basket and steal were big plays.

UMaine spotted Navy the game’s first five points but Millan rallied the Black Bears with 10 points in the first quarter and they trailed by just one at the break.

UMaine used a 12-4 run to close out the first half and take a 27-21 lead into halftime. Millan had 10 more points in the second period. A Saar 3-pointer and a Carroll layup represented UMaine’s other scoring in the quarter.

UMaine maintained a six-point lead after three quarters before Carroll sandwiched baskets around one by Millan to supply UMaine with a 42-32 lead with 6:17 left in the game.

The Midshipmen responded with a 9-2 run, fueled by Morgan’s five points, to climb within 44-41 with 1:45 left.

But, after each team missed a shot in the paint, Saar’s jumper 1:01 later gave the Black Bears some breathing room.

UMaine next travels to the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida, where it will take on Arizona State at 5 p.m. Friday.