New Hampshire ends UMaine football’s playoff hopes with 28-10 victory

The University of Maine’s 2019 football season is over.

Rival University of New Hampshire dashed the Black Bears’ hopes for another Football Championship Subdivision playoff run on Saturday afternoon, shutting down UMaine on the way to a 28-10 Colonial Athletic Association victory at Wildcat Stadium in Durham, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire (6-5 overall, 5-3 CAA) closed out its season by winning the Brice-Cowell Musket, the trophy that goes to the winner of the annual game between the two teams.

UMaine , which advanced to the FCS national semifinals last season, had its four-game winning streak snapped and wound up 6-6 overall, 4-4 in conference play.

