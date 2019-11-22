Leavitt edges MCI for Class C football state title

ORONO, Maine — The extra points were the difference Friday night as Leavitt of Turner Center outlasted Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield 30-24 to capture the Class C football state championship at Alfond Stadium on the campus of the University of Maine.

Leavitt scored two-point conversions after three of its four touchdowns, while MCI came up empty on extra points after each of its scores, with a missed kick followed by three two-point tries that came up short.

Leavitt capped off a 12-0 season by winning its first state title since 2013.

MCI, which was seeking its third state championship in four years, ends its season at 9-3.

MCI began the game with a little trickery that turned into an early lead.

The Huskies recovered an onside kick to open the contest, setting up a 17-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Friend to Dominic Wilson to give MCI a 6-0 lead just 74 seconds into the contest.

The touchdown pass came on a fourth-and 12 play, with Friend throwing the ball toward Russell and three Leavitt defenders in the back of the end zone. The ball bounced off a Hornet’s hand, and Wilson caught the rebound for the score.

A sack of Hathaway by Jason Pyles and Cole Steeves — the first of three quarterback sacks in the first half by MCI — forced a quick Leavitt punt, and MCI needed just two plays to add to its lead after taking over at the Hornets’ 47-yard line.

Isaac Bussell rushed for three yards on first down, then Friend found Russell open over the middle behind a defender for a 44-yard touchdown strike to give the North champs a stunning 12-0 lead with still 8:10 left in the first quarter.

Another early sack of Hathaway forced a second straight punt by Leavitt, but this time MCI’s Nason Berthelette fumbled the return and Leavitt got a badly needed recovery at the MCI 29.

Six plays later the Hornets got on the scoreboard, with Dasean Calder scoring from the 1. Hathaway passed to Mark Herman for the two-point conversion to cut the gap to 12-8 with 1:53 left in the opening period.

Leavitt then came up with a sack of Friend to force an MCI punt, and the Hornets drove 68 yards in 14 plays to take a 14-12 lead. Hathaway bought time while scrambling away from the defense long enough to find Cam Jordan along the right sideline of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 6:30 left until intermission.

But as much as the game was trending Leavitt’s way, this time it was MCI with an offensive response. Friend marched the Huskies through the air, first with a 34-yard pass to Elijah Bagley inside Hornets territory and then a 31-yard touchdown strike to Berthelette to give MCI an 18-14 lead with 4:20 left in the second quarter.

MCI was hurt early by coming up scoreless after all three of its touchdowns.

MCI finished the half with minus-7 yards rushing, but Friend completed seven of 12 pass attempts for 179 yards and three touchdowns.

Leavitt had 106 total yards in the first half, 89 on the ground, as Calder gained 41 yards on eight carries.

MCI opened the second half nearly the same way it began the game, driving for a quick touchdown.

This time the ground game finally got untracked as Friend opened the six-play, 56-yard march with a 23-yard keeper and Bussell capped off the possession with a 13-yard run up the middle to make it 24-14 just 2:19 into the third quarter.

Leavitt then drove 72 yards in 11 plays to answer on a 14-yard scoring run by Calder, who then rushed for the two-point conversion to pull the Hornets within 24-22 with 4:47 left in the period.

MCI drove to the Leavitt 11 on its next possession before a delay-of-game penalty against the Huskies and a 10-yard sack of Friend stalled that drive.

Leavitt took over at its 28 and drove 72 yards for the go-ahead score on a 19-yard quarterback draw by Hathaway with 8:24 left in the game.

Calder again ran for the two-point conversion to give Leavitt its 30-24 advantage.