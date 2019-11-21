Susan Collins will meet Trump for lunch, reportedly with Mitt Romney

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s senior senator will be one of the Republicans to meet with President Donald Trump this week as impeachment inquiry hearings continue.

Politico reported that Trump has been inviting Senate Republicans throughout the fall to talk about impeachment and other issues. A spokesperson confirmed U.S. Sen. Susan Collins will be having lunch with the president. Politico reported that the president has also invited Utah U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney.

Collins, whose seat is expected to be one of the most expensive and competitive next year, has refused to comment on the impeachment hearings, citing her view that she will serve as a juror in the Senate trial, should the House vote that the president should be impeached. How her decision on impeachment affects her re-election — which she hasn’t formally announced — has been a topic of debate.

Romney has been more outspoken, calling it “wrong and appalling” for the president to ask foreign countries to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential 2020 opponent.

