Portland jetport will soon offer nonstop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth

The Portland International Jetport on Thursday announced it will soon offer flights to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

American Airlines will begin offering the seasonal service to and from Portland International Jetport and Dallas-Fort Worth starting June 6, 2020, according to Zachary Sundquist, the jetport’s assistant director. It will run Saturdays through Oct. 3, 2020.

It will be the sixth nonstop route offered by American Airlines out of the Portland jetport. The others are to Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; New York City; Philadelphia; and Washington, D.C., Sundquist said.

“This announcement is welcomed news for the Jetport,” Paul Bradbury, the airport’s director, said in a statement. “We have been focused on adding more connectivity to the west, and American’s announcement today opens up many opportunities to get to and from Maine via American’s hub at DFW.”

Earlier this month, the jetport announced that Sun Country Airlines, a budget airline based in Minnesota, will offer nonstop flights to and from Portland International Jetport and Minneapolis and Saint Paul starting June 18, 2020. That’s on top of new seasonal flights to Denver and daily flights to Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Portland International Jetport offers nonstop flights to 23 destinations on nine airlines, according to Sundquist, who added that the jetport has an estimated economic impact of more than $1 billion on Portland.

The jetport had a record more than 2 million passengers in 2018.