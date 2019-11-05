Portland jetport will soon offer nonstop flights to the Twin Cities

Travelers out of Portland will have the option to fly nonstop to the Twin Cities starting in June 2020.

Sun Country Airlines, a budget airline based in Minnesota, will offer flights to and from Portland International Jetport and Minneapolis and Saint Paul starting June 18, 2020, according to Zachary Sundquist, assistant director at the Portland jetport.

The flights will run twice a day on Thursdays and Sundays.

“We are thrilled to have Sun Country joining our lineup of airlines,” Paul Bradbury, the jetport’s director, said in a statement. “Minneapolis-St. Paul is a very strong market for the Jetport, and we know from our passengers that non-stop service is a major selling point, not just for departing, but also arriving home.”

Portland International Jetport provides nonstop service to 22 destinations on nine airlines, according to Sundquist.

The addition of nonstop flights to the Twin Cities come after the jetport added earlier this year seasonal flights to Denver and daily flights to Boston’s Logan International Airport.