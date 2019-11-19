Watch: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testifies in House impeachment inquiry

The House Intelligence Committee continued its public hearings in the Trump impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, with testimony Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European affairs at the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, special adviser for Europe and Russia in the Office of the Vice President.

Vindman is the first witness to testify who listened in on President Donald Trump’s April and July phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the July call, Trump pushed for Zelensky to investigate potential 2020 contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who previously sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas firm.

The hearing begins at 9 a.m.

