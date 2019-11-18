Lewiston-based bank to move its HQ to Portland, among other changes

A Lewiston-based bank plans to move its operations into the Bates Mill 2, move its headquarters to Portland and shut one of its local branches.

Northeast Bank filed a notice with state regulators that it plans to shut down its branch at 500 Canal St. in Lewiston. Maine’s Bureau of Financial Institutions in turn issued a public notice for written comments.

“Our lease is up and we are moving into newly built-out space where our employees can be on one floor,” said Chris Delamater, vice president and marketing director at the bank.

The headquarters will move to 27 Pearl St. in Portland from the current 500 Canal St. headquarters in Lewiston. Delamater said no employees would be moving to Portland.

The operations center, which also is at 500 Canal, will be moved into 17,000 square feet in Bates Mill 2 in the fall of 2020.

“As part of this move and subject to regulatory approval, we intend to close the Lewiston banking center located at 500 Canal St. and consolidate it with the Auburn banking center located at 232 Center St., approximately 2 miles away,” Delamater said. “There will be no loss of jobs as a result of the move.”

He said no other branches would be closed and that the Lewiston branch closure is not part of a larger effort to have fewer brick-and-mortar locations.

The bank, which has $1.1 billion in assets, is among Maine’s top 10 banks in assets. It has 180 employees among its three locations in Lewiston, Portland and Boston.