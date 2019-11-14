Susan Collins calls Trump appeals court nominee ‘poorly qualified’

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said she will vote against Trump legal staffer Steven Menashi for an appointment to the Second Circuit Appeals Court.

“Mr. Menashi was so poorly qualified, he lacked the basic temperament for this position that I voted not even to proceed with debate on his nomination,” Collins said.

“His past writings, particularly about LGBTQ individuals and advocates, about women, about diversity raise questions whether he would rule fairly,” she said.

Collins said she is also concerned that Menashi refused to answer even general questions about his legal work for President Donald Trump.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, also opposes Menashi’s confirmation. A vote is expected later this week.

