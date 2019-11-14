Politics
November 14, 2019
Susan Collins calls Trump appeals court nominee ‘poorly qualified’

J. Scott Applewhite | AP
In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, White House lawyer Steven Menashi, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, appears for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate Judiciary Committee has endorsed him for a federal appeals court post despite complaints about his refusal to answer questions about his record at the Education Department and the White House.
By Mal Leary, Maine Public

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said she will vote against Trump legal staffer Steven Menashi for an appointment to the Second Circuit Appeals Court.

“Mr. Menashi was so poorly qualified, he lacked the basic temperament for this position that I voted not even to proceed with debate on his nomination,” Collins said.

“His past writings, particularly about LGBTQ individuals and advocates, about women, about diversity raise questions whether he would rule fairly,” she said.

Collins said she is also concerned that Menashi refused to answer even general questions about his legal work for President Donald Trump.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, also opposes Menashi’s confirmation. A vote is expected later this week.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

 


