Dutch guard to join UMaine men’s basketball program

Randell Wiel, a 6-foot-3 guard from the Netherlands, signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Maine men’s basketball program beginning next year.

Wiel, a native of Haarlem just outside of Amsterdam, plays for The Orange Lions Basketball Academy in the nation’s capital. He is in the middle of a gap year after finishing high school at Calandlyceum, also in Amsterdam.

“We are very excited to sign Randell,” UMaine coach Richard Barron said. “Randell brings a very competitive nature and high-level athleticism to our program. He brings some versatility to the offensive end of the floor and also has the potential to bring an impact to the offensive end.”

A national champion at age 16 with the Harlem Lakers club team, Wiel also participated in the 3×3 European qualifiers with the Dutch 3×3 national team, which narrowly missed qualification.

His uncle Randy Wiel played basketball at the University of North Carolina for coach Dean Smith before going on to coach the sport at both the collegiate and professional levels.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Maine family. Ever since I went to visit I could tell these guys and the staff are very close to each other, and I would love to be a part of it. I’m very grateful to be granted this opportunity,” Wiel said.