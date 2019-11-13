Border Patrol agents arrest 17 in Maine over Veterans Day weekend

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 17 men who were allegedly in the country illegally in three separate incidents over the Veterans Day weekend.

On Saturday, 12 men from Mexico were arrested in Auburn, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The men entered the U.S. legally in July on H-2A visas, which allow U.S. employers to temporarily bring into the country migrant workers to fill agricultural jobs. But the men violated their visa conditions when they failed to leave the U.S. in August, Customs and Border Protection said.

The agency said the men were employed locally as laborers.

On Sunday, Border Patrol agents arrested three men, two of whom were originally from Ecuador and one from Honduras, in Stratton. Customs and Border Protection said the three illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

The men reportedly admitted to traveling to Maine from out of state to work as contractors.

In the third incident on Monday, Border Patrol agents arrested two men, one of whom was originally from Honduras and the other from El Salvador, who the agency said were working without authorization. Customs and Border Protection said the pair illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

All the men were transferred into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations.

No additional information was released.