Police found the body of a missing Westbrook man on Tuesday afternoon, according to Westbrook police Capt. Steven Goldberg.

The body of Henry Jacques, 45, was found in the woods behind Saint Anthony’s Church on Brown Street. Jacques was last seen Friday at his apartment at 55 Brown St.

The cause of death will be determined by the chief medical examiner’s office. No additional information is being released at this time, Goldberg said.