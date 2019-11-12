Westbrook police look for missing man

Police are searching for a 45-year-old Westbrook man, who was last seen Friday.

Henry Jacques was last seen at his residence at 55 Brown St., Apt. 2, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

He was reportedly on foot, wearing blue jeans, multiple layers of shirts and no shoes. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 200 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. Jacques also has a tattoo of the initials “H.J.” on his right arm, McCausland said.

Anyone with any information should contact Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0394 or Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.